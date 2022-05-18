Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock gives 150% return in last two years. Do you own?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Despite reeling under the sell-off heat triggered by Russia-Ukraine war, some quality Indian stocks have managed to give stellar return to its shareholders post-market bottom in March 2020, though these stocks too shed heavily in last two and half months. Titan Company shares are one of them. In last two and half months, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has dipped from around ₹2710 to ₹2185 apiece levels, logging around 20 per cent dip in this period. However, even after losing heavily in recent stock market rout, Titan share price has appreciated from around ₹860 to ₹2185 levels in last two years, logging near 150 per cent rise in this period.

