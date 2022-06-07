Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata group stock at 52-week low. Should you buy?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In recent sell-off, a good number of quality shares in the Indian stock market have undergone heavy correction. Tata Communications shares are one of them. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is close to its 52-week low that can be an attraction for the positional investors who are looking for a quality shopping at reasonable price. According to stock market experts, Tata Communications share price looks positive for long term positional investors as its order book has improved and the company has recently expressed confidence in its revenue growth recovery.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}