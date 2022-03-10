Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata group stock gives breakout. Should you buy?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Following unlock theme post-Covid, Indian Hotels share price has given breakout at ₹201 apiece levels on closing basis. According to stock market experts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has minor hurdle at ₹280 and it may go up to ₹350 levels in short-term. They said that hospitality industry is expected to attract attention of bulls after the recent beating of stocks caused by Russia-Ukraine crisis. They went on to add that hotel stocks are already available at discounted prices and hence a quality brand Tata may attract attention of those who are looking for a hotel stock in post-Covid scenario.

Advising stock market investors to add this Tata group stock in their portfolio; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Unlock theme is going to work as major trigger for this one of the Tata group stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio. The hotel management has announced to work hard on its working capital management and plan to incept cloud kitchen should be seen in this regard. The stock has big name Tata behind it that is also expected to help attracts bulls in market rebound post-geopolitical tension. It's a quality stock that one can add in its portfolio for mid to long-term." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Expecting sharp upside move in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Indian Hotels shares have given fresh breakout at ₹201 on closing basis yesterday. Now, it is expected to go up to ₹280 apiece levels in immediate short-term. This ₹280 is a minor hurdle for the stock and once it manages to breach this levels, it may go up to ₹350 apiece levels in short term." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Indian Hotels

