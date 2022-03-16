Speaking on Tata Communications and Formula 1 ties-up; Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tata Communications back as a partner following previous successes in our partnerships. They have been an integral part of our growth journey over the last decade, and we completely trust their expertise and abilities to deliver what we need for our fans. This trust has been built over many years of working together, pushing forward advancements in technology in sport – on and off the track. Tata Communications’ connectivity continues to support F1’s drive for agility and sustainability with remote production introduced in 2020 - part of our aim to be Net- Zero Carbon by 2030. We are excited to grow together in the future and share the incredible journey Formula 1 is on."