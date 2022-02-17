Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata group stock rises over 2%. Should you buy?

Speaking on the reason for rise in Tata Motors share price today; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Today, Tata Motors shares are surging on short-term sentiment of Jaguar Land Rover’s multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA. However, overall trend for Tata Motors stock is positive as market is positive on auto sector stocks. As Tata Motors is Tata group company, which is a cash-rich group, GDP growth is expected to fuel its commercial vehicle sales leading to rise in its business volume. Apart from this, global economy is coming to its normalcy post-Covid and in that case Tata Motors overseas business in Europe and the US is expected to pick up in Q4FY22 and FY23. So, one should buy and hold the stock for one to two years for whopping return."