Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio Tata Group stock to hit new high: Should you buy?

Titan Company Ltd is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹2,17,356.69 Crore that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. Titan Company Limited (Titan), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), is the world's fifth largest integrated own brand watch manufacturer. Titan shares are now trading at a market price of ₹2,446.95 per share on the NSE, and the stock has provided a multibagger return of 303.12 per cent over the last five years. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2,768.00 on 21-March-2022 and a 52-week low of ₹1,763.20 on 05-August-2021, indicating that the stock is trading 11.59 per cent below the 52-week high and 38.77 per cent above the 52-week low at the current market price. Following Titan's Q1FY23 earnings, brokerage houses ICICI Securities and Sharekhan are bullish on the stock's potential for a new high. ICICI Securities has set a target price of ₹2800 for Titan shares, while Sharekhan has given a target price of ₹2,900, which would be a new high for the stock.

