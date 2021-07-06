Shares of Tata Motors hit lower circuit in the last hour of Tuesday's trading session on the BSE as the stock plunged 10% to ₹316 per share. The stock erased early gains after the auto major gave an update on the chip shortage issue which may lead to decline in production for JLR.

Tata Motors said that the chip shortage issue in the second quarter (Q2) is going to be greater than Q1 which could potentially resulting in wholesale volumes about 50% lower than planned.

''Looking ahead, the chip shortage is presently very dynamic and difficult to forecast. Based on recent input from suppliers, we now expect chip supply shortages in the second quarter ended 30 September 2021 to be greater than in the first quarter, potentially resulting in wholesale volumes about 50% lower than planned, although we are continuing to work to mitigate this,'' it said in an exchange filing.

The ongoing global shortage in semi-conductor chips will lead to a 50% decline in production for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the September quarter as the automobile maker struggles to make alternative arrangement, it said.

''Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) retail sales for the three-month period to 30 June 2021 were significantly up year-on-year, reflecting the continuing recovery in demand from the Covid 19 pandemic, particularly compared to a year ago. However, wholesales in particular were lower than demand would have permitted due to semiconductor supply issues affecting the global auto industry,'' Tata Motors added.

JLR's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Bolloré said that the present semiconductor supply issues represent a significant near-term challenge for the industry which will take time to work through ''but we are encouraged by the strong demand we see for when supply recovers,'' he added.

The company expects the situation to start to improve in the second half of our financial year. However, it said, the broader underlying structural capacity issues will only be resolved as supplier investment in new capacities comes online over the next 12-18 months and so it expects some level of shortages to continue through to the end of the year and beyond.





