Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After touching lower circuit on Thursday session, Tata Motors share price today appreciated to the tune of 8 per cent in early morning deals. Tata Motors shares today opened with an upside gap of near ₹17 per share and went on to ascend to its intraday high of ₹465.70 apiece levels. According to market experts, one can add this stock in one's portfolio for short to medium term target of ₹575 per share levels. They said that the stock has minor hurdle at ₹475 and after breaching this hurdle, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock may give sharp upside movement in short to medium term.

Advising positional investors to add this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock in one's portfolio; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "The stock is in bull trend and has rise near to its minor hurdle at ₹475. One should wait for some correction in this Tata group stock and buy around ₹445 to ₹450 levels for short term target of ₹520 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹420 apiece levels."

What if Tata Motors share price breaks hurdle without any profit-booking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is facing minor hurdle at ₹470 to ₹475 levels and there are chances that it may break this hurdle before profit-booking trigger. In case ₹475 hurdle is broken, then one should buy above ₹475 levels for short to medium term target of ₹575 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹449 apiece levels."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Tata Motors

According to shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for October to December 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,92,50,000 Tata Motors shares or 1.18 per cent stake in the company. Ace investor increased his stake in the company during Q2FY22 as his shareholding in the company in September 2021 quarter was 3,67,50,000 shares, which was 1.13 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.