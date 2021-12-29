For the year 2022, domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal has shared its top stock picks for the new year which includes two Tata Group stocks Tata Motors and Titan, under the list of the brokerage's largecaps ideas. While sectors like banking and auto have underperformed the market so far, Motilal believes that they have the potential to turn out the dark horse in 2022.

Going ahead, the brokerage remain optimistic and expects Nifty to deliver around 12-15% returns in 2022, supported by continuation of economic recovery and strong earnings growth. Its top stock picks under largecap also include stocks like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Godrej Consumer Products, Divi’s Labs, Reliance Industries, and Apollo Hospital.

Tata Motors' shares have given multibagger return in 2021 as the stock has rallied over 158% this year (year-to-date) so far, whereas in a year's period the scrip has surged 162%. The auto major recently incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, which will be involved in manufacturing of electric motor vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles.

As per BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.11% stake or 3,67,50,000 shares as of September 2021 in the Tata Group's auto subsidiary.

On the other hand, Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 4.87 per cent stake in Titan, showed the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for Q2FY22. In year-to-date time, Titan Company shares have risen from around ₹1,560 per share to ₹2,420 levels, yielding around 53% return to its shareholders in 2021 and over 55% in one year's time.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

