Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata stock climbs new all-time high. Do you own?

Highlighting the fundamentals that may support Titan share price rally in short to long term; Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Titan Company deals in jewelry, watches and eye-wear products. Its jewelry segment is expected to reap margin benefit from the recent gold price rally after the Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from this, this Tata group fashion company has presence in all parts of India. As India is a country of festivals, its business gets an additional volume due to the festivals falling in various parts of India. This has led to improvement in its market share and this trend is expected to further continue. So, one should add this stock in one's portfolio for long-term as it is expected to give stellar return in long term time horizon.