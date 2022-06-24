Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata stock jumps from 52-week low. Should you buy

Speaking on Tata Communications share price outlook, Tirthankar Das, Head of Technical Research at Ashika Group said, "Tata Communications share price continue to remain in downtrend forming lower low and is on the verge of breakdown, signaling further downside in coming session at the breach of crucial support level of 880-890. The said level happens to be the 50% retracement of the entire rally since March 2020. Key observation is that stock seems to be sustaining above the 200WEMA (880-890) after five continuous months of decline. Hence, present support level at 880-890 and the sequential decline since the start of CY22 seems to be part of the bullish harmonic group pattern ABCD which indicates that prices might change direction at a sustain close above 1000, till then outlook continues to remain neutral to negative with lower target of 730-760 (61.8 per cent retracement)."

