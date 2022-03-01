Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata stock near all-time high. Should you buy?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company shares are one of the favourite portfolio stock of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The 'Warren Buffett of India' and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 5.09 per cent stake in this Tata group company. In last one week, Titan shares have been in uptrend and it is inching closer to its life-time high of ₹2,687.25 apiece levels on NSE. Currently, Titan share price is quoting ₹2556 on NSE and stock market experts are still bullish on the counter as it has given fresh breakout at ₹2537 apiece levels on closing basis. They said that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is in uptrend and it may go up to ₹3200 levels in long-term.

Advising positional investors to add this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock in their portfolio; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Titan Company is showing continuous growth in jewelry, sun-glass and watch segment. And they have forayed into perfume business quite aggressively. It has introduced new smart watches that is attracting good footfall. Apart from this, the stock is expected to get margin benefit of soaring gold prices. So, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is expected to continue outperforming other competitors in long-term. One should add this stock in one's portfolio for long-term time horizon."

Expecting uptrend to continue in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's stock price; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Titan share price has ascended to its 6-week high giving fresh breakout at ₹2537 levels on closing basis. The stock is currently facing hurdle at ₹2600 but after breaking this minor hurdle, it may go up to ₹2900 apiece levels in short-term. However, one can hold this counter for mid to long-term target of ₹3000 to ₹3200 apiece levels."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Titan Company

According to shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in this Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,57,10,395 Titan Company shares or 4.02 per cent stake whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

