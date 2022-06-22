Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Titan shares 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹9.40 lakh today
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid speculations about market making its bottom, retail investors are busy scanning quality stocks available at discounted price. For such investors, Titan Company shares can be a good stock to look at. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is currently trading at around ₹2,080 per equity share, which is around 25 per cent lower from its 52-week high of ₹2,769 per share mark. This Tata group stock has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders as in last 20 years, Titan share price has ascended from ₹3.79 per equity share to ₹2079.95 levels, delivering CAGR (compound average growth rate) of more than 35 per cent over these 20 years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid speculations about market making its bottom, retail investors are busy scanning quality stocks available at discounted price. For such investors, Titan Company shares can be a good stock to look at. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is currently trading at around ₹2,080 per equity share, which is around 25 per cent lower from its 52-week high of ₹2,769 per share mark. This Tata group stock has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders as in last 20 years, Titan share price has ascended from ₹3.79 per equity share to ₹2079.95 levels, delivering CAGR (compound average growth rate) of more than 35 per cent over these 20 years.
After ascending to 52-week high in March 2022, Titan Company share price has been nosediving continuously and currently it has retraced around 25 per cent from its 52-week high. Prior to this base building phase, Titan share price remained sideways from mid October 2021 to late March 2022. However, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company has delivered staggering return to its shareholders in long term. In last one year, Titan share price has given near 20 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last 5 years, it has given whopping 305 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 10 years, Titan Company shares have ascended from ₹221 to ₹2080 levels, delivering around 840 per cent return to its share investors. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company has given CAGR of near 25 per cent over 10 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Similarly, in last 20 years, Titan share price has zoomed from ₹3.79 apiece levels to ₹2079.95 per share mark, registering around 550 times rise in this time horizon.
Impact on investment
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.05 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Titan shares 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹9.40 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Tata group stock 20 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.50 crore today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company
According to Titan Company shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Big Bull owns 3,53,10,395 Titan shares or 3.98 per cent stake in the company while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 Titan shares, which is 1.07 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares.