After ascending to 52-week high in March 2022, Titan Company share price has been nosediving continuously and currently it has retraced around 25 per cent from its 52-week high. Prior to this base building phase, Titan share price remained sideways from mid October 2021 to late March 2022. However, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company has delivered staggering return to its shareholders in long term. In last one year, Titan share price has given near 20 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last 5 years, it has given whopping 305 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 10 years, Titan Company shares have ascended from ₹221 to ₹2080 levels, delivering around 840 per cent return to its share investors. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company has given CAGR of near 25 per cent over 10 years.

