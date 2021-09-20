Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Those who look at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings for value picks should not that Big Bull is not immune to stock market losses. Out of near three-dozen portfolio stocks, around 17 shares have yielded below the benchmark return, which is a big blow to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in 2021. In fact, out of these 17 stocks, 3 stocks — Lupin, MCX and Wockhardt have registered deceleration in 2021 bleeding up to 20 per cent in year to date or YTD terms. However, stock market expert Sumeet Bagadia has said that such quality stocks quoting at discounted price should be seen as an 'opportunity to buy.'

1] Lupin shares: Lupin share price has shed around 6.5 per cent in YTD terms as the pharma stock nosedived from ₹1000.90 levels to ₹934.95 apiece today (at 9:43 AM on NSE) — bleeding around 6.50 per cent in 2021. Lupin share price history suggests that the stock has fallen around 8 per cent in last six months. However, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is trying to show some upward swing as it has given around 1 per cent upside move in last one month.

2] MCX share price: Multi Commodity Exchange of India or MCX share price has tumbled around 8.75 per cent in 2021 as the share dropped from ₹1748.25 apiece to ₹1596.15 today (at 9:46 AM on NSE) in YTD terms — losing around 8.75 per cent in 2021. In last 6 months trade, this stock made its closing high of ₹1777.70 at NSE but failed to sustain at that levels and came down after profit-booking trigger. However, the stock is giving uptrend moves for last one month, logging around 7 per cent rise in this period.

3] Wockhardt share: In YTD terms, Wockhardt share price tumbled from ₹544.05 per share levels to ₹441.95 apiece today (at 9:53 AM on NSE) — bleeding around 19 per cent in 2021. In last 6 months trade session, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been under selloff pressure after making closing high of ₹786.65 per equity share levels on 26th May 2021.

However, stock market expert Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking advised investors to take this dip as an opportunity to buy these quality counters citing, "When Indian indices are trading near to its lifetime high, these quality stocks quoting at discounted price should be seen as big opportunity for market bulls. They can buy Lupin at current market price for the immediate short-term target of ₹1050 to ₹1200 maintaining stop loss at ₹850 apiece."

Sumeet Bagadia went on to add, "Stock market investors can initiate momentum buy in MCX shares at current market price for the short-term target of ₹1700 to ₹1800 maintaining stop loss at ₹1450. Likewise, one can buy Wockhardt shares for the short-term target of ₹500 to ₹525. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹395 while taking this position in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.