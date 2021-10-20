Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is being scanned by retail investors to find out the direction in which smart money is moving. However, scanning Big Bull's portfolio won't be enough as people need to develop that conviction and 'buy, hold and forget' strategy that 'Warren Buffett of India' follows with his portfolio stocks. For example, few months ago, more than a dozen of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks were 20 per cent to 50 per cent below its 52-week high but the marquee investor stick with his conviction. This strong conviction led to stellar return for ace investor in year-to-date perspective.

Here we list out top 5 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks that have given stellar return to its shareholders:

1] Man Infraconstruction: In this engineering company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 30 lakh company shares, which is 1.21 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has risen from ₹34.25 to ₹108 per share levels in year-to-date time, logging around 215 per cent rise in 2021.

2] Anant Raj: This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolios tock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. The small-cap stock price has surged from ₹26.85 to ₹70.70 apiece levels, giving robust 165 per cent return to its shareholders. In this small-cap portfolio stock, Big Bull holds 1 crore shares or 3.39 per cent stake in the company.

3] Tata Motors: In this Tata group company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,77,50,000 shares or 1.14 per cent stake in the company. In 2021, Tata Motors share price has surged from ₹290 to ₹477 per share levels, yielding around 155 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date perspective.

4] Titan Company: In this Tata group company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments. As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for April to June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,30,10,395 shares while Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 96,40,575 shares of the company. In YTD perspective, Titan Company share price has risen from around 1560 to ₹2485 per share levels — giving around 60 per cent return to its shareholders in 2021.

5] Delta Corp: This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has risen from around ₹162 top ₹275 per share levels in 2021, logging around 70 per cent rise in YTD perspective. As per the Delta Corp shareholding pattern for April to June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 1.15 crore company shares or 4.31 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 85 lakh shares or 3.19 per cent stake in the company.

