Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: A big number of retail investors scan portfolio of ace investors to find out value picks. They compare the performance of their stocks and the return given by the key benchmark indices in recent sessions. For such retail investors of the Indian stock market , looking at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stocks might be beneficial. A good number of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks have generated alpha return in last one month.

Here we list out 5 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks that have delivered up to 23 per cent return in last one month:

1] Federal Bank: After climbing to its 52-week high in April 2022, Federal Bank share price went through heavy sell-off retracing to the tune of 25 per cent by mid May 2022. However, after the announcement of strong Q1FY23 results, the banking stock has rebounded strongly and climbed to new 52-week high of ₹109.45 apiece levels, paring all the losses it had incurred during the consolidation phase. In last one month, it has surged from around ₹89 to ₹107.50 levels, logging near 23 per cent rise in this time horizon.

2] Escorts Kubota: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala added this auto stock in his portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter. In last one year, this tractor maker company's stock delivered sharp upside move till end of November 2021. But, after ushering in December 2021 it started to trade flat and remained sideways till first week of April 2022. From April to June end,, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock remained under sell-off heat. But, in July 2022, Escorts Kubota shares have rebounded strongly giving near 147 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month.

3] Tata Motors: In last one year, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was in uptrend till first fortnight of October 2021. From second fortnight of October 2021, Tata Motors share price started to trade flat and it remained range-bound till February 2022. From March to mid June 2022, Tata Motors stock remained under base building mode. However, in last one month, it has surged to the tune of 15.50 per cent.

4] Star Health: After listing on Indian bourses, this insurance stock was trading 'sideways to negative' till first week of July 2022. But, in last fortnight, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has given sharp upside movement delivering near 12 per cent return in last one month.

5] Titan Company: Shares of this Tata group company remained sideways from mid-October 2021 to end of March 2022. It started correcting from the last week of March 2022 and went on to nosedive till end of June 2022. However, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has been in uptrend after ushering in July 2022, delivering 12.50 per cent return to its shareholders.

All these stocks have delivered alpha return in last one month as both Nifty and Sensex have delivered around 7.50 per cent return in last one month. BSE mid-cap index has delivered 11.90 per cent return in this period whereas BSE small-cap index has surged around 12 per cent in this period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.