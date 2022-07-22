Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: These 5 stocks rise up to 23% in one month

1] Federal Bank: After climbing to its 52-week high in April 2022, Federal Bank share price went through heavy sell-off retracing to the tune of 25 per cent by mid May 2022. However, after the announcement of strong Q1FY23 results, the banking stock has rebounded strongly and climbed to new 52-week high of ₹109.45 apiece levels, paring all the losses it had incurred during the consolidation phase. In last one month, it has surged from around ₹89 to ₹107.50 levels, logging near 23 per cent rise in this time horizon.

