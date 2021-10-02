Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Known as 'Big Bull' of Indian stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tends to invest in finance, tech, retail and pharma stocks. Most of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings are in large-cap and mid-cap but the 'Warren Buffett of India' has investments in small-cap investments too. In fact, when around 17 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks are quoting 209 to 50 per cent below its 52-week high, these small-cap stocks have given stellar return. Among Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks — Anant Raj, Man Infrastructure, D B Realty and Orient Cement are such small-cap stocks that have beaten the benchmark returns by huge margin in 2021.

1] Anant Raj: In this small-cap realty stock, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1 crore company shares, which is 3.39 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In Year to Date (YTD) time, Anat Raj share price surged from ₹26.85 to ₹76.50 apiece — logging staggering 185 per cent rise in this period. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is one of the 18 multibagger stocks in 2021 that belongs to the portfolio of ace Indian investors.

2] Man Infraconstruction: As per the shareholding pattern of this small-cap company for April to June 2021 period, Big Bull owns 30 lakh stocks of this company, which is around 1.21 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of this company. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has risen from ₹34.20 to ₹109.80 apiece in year to Date (YTD) period — logging around 220 per cent rise in this period. This infra construction stock also figures in the list of multibagger stocks in 2021.

3] D B Realty: In this real estate stock, Big Bull owns 50 lakh shares, which is 2.06 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock surged from ₹14.95 to ₹27.95 per equity share levels — registering around 87 per cent rise in this period. This is not in the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 but experts are highly bullish on the stock and they are betting on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock as multibagger stock for 2022.

4] Orient Cement: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 25 lakh shares of this cement company, which is 1.22 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of Orient Cement. After remaining sideways in January 2021, this stock started to give sharp upside movement and keep on ascending with minor profit-booking pauses. In Year to Date (YTD) time, this stock shot up from ₹87.55 to ₹156.95 apiece — logging near 80 per cent rise in this period.

