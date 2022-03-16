Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock near life-time high. Will it climb to a new peak?

Echoing with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "After sharp appreciation in gold price, we may seen a momentum in bullion stocks like Titan shares. These jewelry companies are expected to report margin benefit in upcoming result season as gold prices shot up to the tune of 19-month high of $2070 per ounce levels in international markets. Technically, Titan share price is in positive zone and fundamentally this stock is a profitable statement. So, one can buy and hold the stock for medium to long term time horizon." He said that the stock may go up to ₹2800 apiece levels in short term.

