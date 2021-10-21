Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in Tata Motors DVR in Q2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in Tata Motors DVR in Q2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises
1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife together now hold 3.93% stake as compared to 1.90% he held in the previous quarter

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has raised his stake in Tata Motors DVR during the September 2021 quarter, the recent shareholding pattern showed on Thursday. Shares of Tata Motors DVR surged more than 5% to 246 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's deals.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern of Tata Motors DVR, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 2.70% stake in the company as of September whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has 1.23% stake in the same. Together, they hold 3.93% stake as compared to 1.90% he held in the previous quarter of June 2021. 

Differential Voting Rights (DVR) shares are those that are permitted to be issued with differential voting and dividend rights.

Meanwhile, he has marginally pared his stake in Tata Motors. As of September 2021, Jhunjhunwala holds 1.11% stake in the auto company, which is lower from 1.14% he held in the April-June period.

On the other hand, Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 4.87 per cent stake in Titan, showed the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for Q2FY22, as compared to 4.81 per cent in the previous quarter.

Jhunjhunwala, an Indian Investor and trader invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Jhunjhunwala has been described as India's 'Warren Buffett', and his investments are closely tracked by the market participants.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, he manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. Jhunjhunwala tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 38 stocks, as per Trendlyne.

