Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in this auto stock after 40% rise in 6 months

As per Escorts shareholding pattern form January to 18th February 2022 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 75 lakh Escorts shares, which is around 5.80 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. If we look at the shareholding pattern of Escorts for Q3FY22, Big Bull used to hold 64 lakh company shares, which was around 5.22 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. So, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company after adding 11 lakh more Escorts shares in his portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}