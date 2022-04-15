Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in this infra stock during Q4

For the nine months of FY22, NCC has reported a total income of ₹7,716.92 crore (including other income) as against ₹5,222.99 crore in the corresponding nine months period of the previous year. EBITDA was at ₹754.08 crore and net profit attributable to shareholders of the company was at ₹240.28 crore in 9MFY22 as against ₹613.39 crore and ₹151.48 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company has posted a basic EPS of ₹3.94 and diluted EPS of 3.92 in 9MFY22 against basic and diluted EPS of ₹2.48 in the corresponding nine months of the previous year.