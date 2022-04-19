Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is known as the 'Warren Buffett' of India, has raised his stake by a certain point in the integrated global pharmaceuticals company, Jubilant Pharmova. Also, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's shareholding has increased by a fraction in the company.

Big bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh manages his and wife Rekha's portfolios.

The fourth quarter of FY22 has been a busy period for Jhunjhunwala who made significant gains in his portfolio. The investor has also rejigged in his portfolio.

So far, Jubilant Pharmova remains his biggest investment in Q4FY22. Many companies in his portfolio are yet to file their shareholding pattern for March 2022 quarter.

As per the shareholding pattern, Rakesh increased his stake to 57.5 lakh equity shares or 3.61% in Jubilant Pharmova during Q4FY22. This is higher compared to the 50.2 lakh equity shares or 3.15% he held in the company during Q3FY22.

Meanwhile, Rekha's holding has also jumped to 50.20 lakh equity shares or 3.15% in the company during Q4FY22 compared to 5 lakh equity shares or 3.14% in Q3FY22.

Together, the couple's shareholding in Jubilant Pharmova has increased by 0.47% in Q4FY22.

The investor bought more shares in Jubilant Pharmova despite the company correcting steeply so far in a year. This showcases that Jhunjhunwala is optimistic about Jubilant Pharmova going forward.

On Tuesday, Jubilant Pharmova shares closed at ₹461.75 apiece flat compared to the previous closing on BSE. At the latest stock price, the company's market stood nearly ₹7,355 crore.

So far in 2022, Jubilant Pharmova shares have dipped nearly 21%. Meanwhile, taking into consideration Tuesday's closing price, then the shares have plummetted by about 40% in a year. The shares were around ₹770 apiece on April 19 last year.

As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala's holding in Jubilant Pharmova is as of April 19, valued at ₹498 crore.

Rakesh has also increased his stake in Canara Bank by 0.36% in Q4FY22. While he offloaded some shares in stocks like Wockhardt, Aptech, Titan Company, Escorts, and Delta Corp.

During Q4FY22, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio skyrocketed by a huge 38% to ₹33,753.92 crore compared to ₹24,449.2 crore in Q3FY22. On a year-on-year basis, his portfolio has recorded a whopping 102% rise.