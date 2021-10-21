Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in this stock, share gives breakout

As per the Federal Bank shareholding pattern available with the BSE for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala jointly hold 2.10 crore shares, which is 1.01 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the south Indian bank. Apart from this, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 5,47,21,060 shares or 2.64 per cent stake in the south Indian bank in individual capacity. So, Jhunjhunwalas together hold 3.65 per cent stake in Federal Bank now.