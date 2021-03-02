OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments sell shares worth nearly 65 crore in Ion Exchange

NEW DELHI : Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday offloaded shares worth nearly 65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, through open market transactions.

As per bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold a little over 1.5 lakh shares at 1,205.19 apiece, valuing the deal at 18.17 crore.

Rare Investments offloaded 3.87 lakh scrips at a price of 1,205.42 apiece, taking the total deal value to 46.73 crore.

Through separate transactions, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 4.75 lakh shares of Ion Exchange at a price of 1,220.75 apiece.

On BSE, shares of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd ended 14.34 per cent higher at 1,403.2 apiece.

