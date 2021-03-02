Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments sell shares worth nearly 65 crore in Ion Exchange
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held an 18.21% stake in John Energy as of 31 March. Photo: Reuters

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments sell shares worth nearly 65 crore in Ion Exchange

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST PTI

  • As per bulk deal data on BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold a little over 1.5 lakh shares at 1,205.19 apiece, valuing the deal at 18.17 crore

NEW DELHI : Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday offloaded shares worth nearly 65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, through open market transactions.

Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday offloaded shares worth nearly 65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, through open market transactions.

As per bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold a little over 1.5 lakh shares at 1,205.19 apiece, valuing the deal at 18.17 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As per bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold a little over 1.5 lakh shares at 1,205.19 apiece, valuing the deal at 18.17 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Rare Investments offloaded 3.87 lakh scrips at a price of 1,205.42 apiece, taking the total deal value to 46.73 crore.

Through separate transactions, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 4.75 lakh shares of Ion Exchange at a price of 1,220.75 apiece.

On BSE, shares of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd ended 14.34 per cent higher at 1,403.2 apiece.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.