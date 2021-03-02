{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday offloaded shares worth nearly ₹65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, through open market transactions.

Rare Investments offloaded 3.87 lakh scrips at a price of ₹1,205.42 apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹46.73 crore.

Through separate transactions, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 4.75 lakh shares of Ion Exchange at a price of ₹1,220.75 apiece.

On BSE, shares of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd ended 14.34 per cent higher at ₹1,403.2 apiece.

