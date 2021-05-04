Speaking on the possible reason that could have prompted Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to keep his stake in the company unchanged Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Covid-19 will definitely hit the hospitality and tourism industry very badly. But, the major hit in the industries mentioned will be on the small players. Indian Hotels Company Limited is a larger player and it can sustain the Covid-19 wave. In the long-term perspective, this stock can be one of the sharp upside moving stocks once the market comes out of the Covid-19 impact. This could be one of the big reasons for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala keeping his holdings in the company unchanged."