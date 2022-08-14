Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. This Charlie Munger quote simply suggests that one should hold a stock as long as one can because it helps an investor maximise one's return on money. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and most of the ace Indian investors have been found suggesting the same to stock market investors. To know how this long term investment helps your money to grow, you need to look at Titan Company shares. This Tata group share has risen from around ₹3 to ₹2500 levels in last 20 years.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for April to June 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 4,48,50,970 shares, which is 5.05 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, for those who follow Big Bull's portfolio for value picks, the Indian billionaire with Midas touch had bought 8 crore shares of Titan Company during 2002-2003 at an average price of ₹3 per share (according to equitymaster). So, in last 20 years, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has surged from ₹3 to ₹2,500 apiece levels, delivering 83,250 per cent return to its investors during these two decades.

Titan Company shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. This Tata group stock haws risen from around ₹1,835 to ₹2,500 levels in last one year, delivering near 35 per cent return to its shareholders. In last five years, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has surged from ₹625 to ₹2,500 apiece levels, logging near 300 per cent rise in this period. In last 10 years, Titan Company share price has ascended from around ₹225 to ₹2,500 per share levels, logging around 1,000 per cent rise in this period.

Similarly, in last 20 years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹3 to ₹2,500 levels, recording near 83,250 per cent rise in last two decades.