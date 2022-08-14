Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. This Charlie Munger quote simply suggests that one should hold a stock as long as one can because it helps an investor maximise one's return on money. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and most of the ace Indian investors have been found suggesting the same to stock market investors. To know how this long term investment helps your money to grow, you need to look at Titan Company shares. This Tata group share has risen from around ₹3 to ₹2500 levels in last 20 years.

