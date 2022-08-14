Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's first big profit came from this Tata group stock

Ace investor with Midas touch Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in early morning on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. The Big Bull of Dalal Street began investing in stocks with ₹5,000 and according to Forbes, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net wealth today is 5.8 billion. So, the 'Warren Buffett of India' turned ₹5,000 to $5.8 billion in his stock investment journey that he started in 1985. However, for those who scan Big Bull's profile for value picks, there is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala news for them. It's well known that Tata group stocks always remained one of the favourite stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. But very few knows the reason behind it. Actually, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's first big profit had come from Tata group stock and hence the conviction he had for the Tata group in 1985 got further strengthened with the passé of time.

