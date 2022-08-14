Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's first big profit came from this Tata group stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's first big profit came from this Tata group stock2 min read . 11:26 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 5,000 shares of this Tata group company paying ₹43 per share in 1986 that surged to ₹143 apiece in next three months
Ace investor with Midas touch Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in early morning on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. The Big Bull of Dalal Street began investing in stocks with ₹5,000 and according to Forbes, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net wealth today is 5.8 billion. So, the 'Warren Buffett of India' turned ₹5,000 to $5.8 billion in his stock investment journey that he started in 1985. However, for those who scan Big Bull's profile for value picks, there is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala news for them. It's well known that Tata group stocks always remained one of the favourite stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. But very few knows the reason behind it. Actually, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's first big profit had come from Tata group stock and hence the conviction he had for the Tata group in 1985 got further strengthened with the passé of time.
Big Bull's first big profit
As mentioned earlier, Rakesh Jhunjhnwala's first big profit came from Tata Tea shares in 1986. In 1986, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 5000 shares of Tata Tea paying ₹43 per share. In just three months of his buying Tata Tea share price surged from ₹43 to around ₹143 apiece levels. In next three years, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned around ₹25 lakh from Tata Tea shares, which was his first big profit from the stock market.
Tata group stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio
After this first big success, Big Bull's affection for Tata group stocks continued for next 37 years. Shares of Tata Motors, Indian Hotels Company, Tata Communications and Titan Company are Tata group stocks that belonged to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio after the end of June 2022 quarter.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned a private trading company Rare Enterprises, which derives first two characters from his name (Ra) Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and first two characters of his wife (Re) Rekha Jhunjhunwala.
Today Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has 47 companies out after the end of April to June 2022 quarter. Star Health, Metro Brands, Canara Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Rallis India, Federal Bank shares are some of the prominent stocks that Big Bull hold till end of June 2022 quarter.
When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala entered the stock market, the Sensex was at 150 points.
