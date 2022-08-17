Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's last stock bet? Share rallies 20% in one session1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 08:43 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Investments has bought 42,50,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal
After newsbreak of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's firm RARE Investment buying stake in Singer India, the sewing stock gave strong upside moves and hit upper circuit on Tuesday session. Singer India share price opened upside on Tuesday and hit intraday high of ₹69.15 apiece levels — logging 20 per cent rally in single session. As per the information available on BSE website, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm RARE Investments has bought stake in Singer India that probably triggered fresh buying in the counter on Tuesday.