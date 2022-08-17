Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's last stock bet? Share rallies 20% in one session

In last one month, Singer India share price has surged from ₹43.55 to ₹69.15 apiece levels, logging near 60 per cent jump in this period. In last six months, Singer India shares have given 20 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, singer India share price has ascended from ₹57.95 to ₹69.15 apiece levels, logging near 20 per cent rise in this period.