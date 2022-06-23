Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's multibagger stock gains 175% in 2 years. Should you buy?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has one of the most successful tales of making valuable gains from stocks. His long-term strategy, making most of the bearish market, and diverse portfolio in the equities - have made him a billionaire. On Thursday, Jhunjhunwala's wealth in Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels stock jumped by nearly ₹25 crore in a single day. The stock featuring in the segment of hotels and resorts has potential for further upside due to its pursuit of strong growth plans ahead.

