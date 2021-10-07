Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name appears in latest shareholding pattern of this PSU bank

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint

  • Canara Bank shares were trading 0.4% higher at 175 per share on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals

State-run Canara Bank on Thursday released its shareholding pattern for the September 2021 quarter in which Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name appeared in the PSU during the quarter.

As per Canara Bank's shareholding data on the BSE, Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’, holds 1.60% stake or 2,90,97,400 shares in Canara Bank during the July-September period. He did not hold any stake in the PSU in the June quarter.

The data further showed that insurance giant Life Insurance of India (LIC) has increased its stake to 8.83% stake in the PSU as of September quarter, from 8.11% stake in the previous quarter. Additionally, mutual funds (MFs) also added stake in the bank to 3.70% from 3.10% as of June 2021. 

Canara Bank shares were trading 0.4% higher at 175 per share on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals. The PSU bank's stock is up around 31% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far as compared to nearly 25% rise in benchmark index BSE Sensex. Shares of Canara Bank have surged 95% in the last one year.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 38 stocks with a net worth of over 23,700 crore, as per Trendlyne.

