Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid fear of soaring inflation and looming slowdown concerns, Indian stocks witnessed heavy beating last week. The sell-off triggered in some quality stocks as well. Despite backing from ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, shares of Titan Company and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company were hit badly this week. Due to heavy sell-off in these Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks, Big Bull lost over ₹1,000 crore in 5 sessions last week.

Dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks

In 5 trade sessions last week, Titan share price slide from ₹2,053.50 to ₹1,944.75 apiece levels, recording ₹108.75 per share dip in last week trade. Similarly, other Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock Star Health share price slipped from ₹531.10 to ₹475.90 apiece levels, logging ₹55.20 per share dip last week.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding

According to Titan Company for January to March 2022 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,53,10,395 shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 Titan shares. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together owns 4,48,50,970 Titan shares.

Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares.

Dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares that dipped ₹108.75 per share last week, dip is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to Titan share tumble is around ₹485 crore.

Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares that dipped ₹55.20 per share last week. Hence, net loss in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio due to dip in Star Health shares last week is around ₹555 crore.

So, exact dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to slide in Titan share price and Star Health shares last week is more than ₹1,000 crore (or around ₹1,040 crore).

Shares of Tata Motors, Indian Hotels Company, Rallis India, National Aluminium Company or NALCO, Canara Bank, etc. were among the major Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks that ended lower last week