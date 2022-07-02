Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid fear of soaring inflation and looming slowdown concerns, Indian stocks witnessed heavy beating last week. The sell-off triggered in some quality stocks as well. Despite backing from ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, shares of Titan Company and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company were hit badly this week. Due to heavy sell-off in these Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks, Big Bull lost over ₹1,000 crore in 5 sessions last week.

