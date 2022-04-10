This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Trendlyne platform for stock screeners and analysis, shows that Jhunjhunwala's portfolio recorded a net worth of ₹32,846.86 crore so far in April compared to ₹33,753.92 crore witnessed in March this year - resulting in a drop of ₹907.06 crore or 2%.
The start of April month has been sideways for the big bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The investors' portfolio net worth dips by around 2% so far in the trading sessions of this month.
In the weekly high and low change, the platform showed that in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stocks like Escorts, Fortis Healthcare, DB Realty, Metro Brands, VIP Industries, Federal Bank, and Delta Corp were top laggards.
However, the downside in his portfolio was minimized by the gains recorded in the majority of stocks. Top performers in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio last week were - Prozone Intu Properties, Jubilant Pharmova, Bilcare, TARC, Prakash Pipes, The Mandhana Retail, Rallis India, Karur Vysya Bank, Tata Communications, and Prakash Industries.
Other stocks that advanced were Wockhardt, SAIL, Va Tech Wabag, Jubilant Ingrevia, Geojit Financial Services, NCC, Edelweiss Financial Services, Indian Hotels, Aptech, and Firstsource Solution among others.
From the total net worth, Jhunjhunwala's holding is highest in Titan in value terms to near ₹11,358 crore, followed by ₹7,540 crore in Star Health, ₹2,320 crore in Metro Brands, ₹1,774 crore in Tata Motors, and ₹1,316 crore in Crisil, as per the data on the platform.
During January - March 2022 period, Jhunjhunwala increased his shareholding in Canara Bank to 35,597,400 equity shares or 1.96%. In the previous quarter (October to December 2021), Jhunjhunwala's holding in Canara stood at 29,097,400 equity shares or 1.6%.
On the other hand, during Q4 of FY22, Jhunjhunwala trimmed his stake in Wockhardt to 2.08% from 2.26% of the previous quarter. However, the number of shares held has changed due to the company's rights issue launched in the last month.
