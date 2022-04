Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth declined in April by 5% compared to the previous month. Jhunjhunwala is often referred to as the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street'. However, this month, his portfolio logged a correction amidst the volatility of broader markets.

As per TrendLyne data, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stood at ₹31,913.87 crore in April - lower by 5% than the net worth of ₹33,753.92 crore seen in March 2022.

Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 34 stocks on BSE and NSE. His investment in various baskets of sectors such as automobile, pharma, gems & jewellery, finance, real estate, and banking among others.

His largest holding is in Tata Group's gems & jewellery stock Titan. His holding in this stock values to over ₹11,025 crore as per the data.

Titan is followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance where Jhunjhunwala's holding is valued at over ₹7,167 crore. Other stocks like Metro Brands ( ₹2,232 crore), Tata Motors ( ₹1,718 crore), and CRISIL ( ₹1,474 crore) - are also among the top five valued holdings in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio.

In percentage terms, Jhunjhunwala's top five holdings are - Aptech (23.4%), Star Health (17.5%), Metro Brands (14.4%), NCC (12.8%), and Nazara Technologies (12.8%).

Trading in April closed on the 29th. Markets settled the month on a bearish tone with Sensex below 57,100 and Nifty near the 17,100-level.

On Friday, Sensex ended at 57,060.87 down by 460.19 points or 0.80%. Nifty 50 slipped by 142.50 points or 0.83% and finished at 17,102.55.

On yesterday's performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Dips were encouraging investors to accumulate quality stocks with a focus on defensives & domestic growth sectors like manufacturing & capital goods. However, a shrink in the US economy and rate hike expectations in the upcoming Fed meet triggered sell-off in the global market. Domestic market reduced exposure ahead of the shortened next week and opening of India’s largest IPO"

In April, BSE Sensex dropped by over 3.7%, while the Nifty 50 plunged by over 3.2%.