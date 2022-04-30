Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio dips in April. Key highlights

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 34 stocks on BSE and NSE. His investment in various baskets of sectors such as automobile, pharma, gems & jewellery, finance, real estate, and banking among others.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth declined in April by 5% compared to the previous month. Jhunjhunwala is often referred to as the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street'. However, this month, his portfolio logged a correction amidst the volatility of broader markets.
As per TrendLyne data, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stood at ₹31,913.87 crore in April - lower by 5% than the net worth of ₹33,753.92 crore seen in March 2022.
His largest holding is in Tata Group's gems & jewellery stock Titan. His holding in this stock values to over ₹11,025 crore as per the data.
Titan is followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance where Jhunjhunwala's holding is valued at over ₹7,167 crore. Other stocks like Metro Brands ( ₹2,232 crore), Tata Motors ( ₹1,718 crore), and CRISIL ( ₹1,474 crore) - are also among the top five valued holdings in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio.
In percentage terms, Jhunjhunwala's top five holdings are - Aptech (23.4%), Star Health (17.5%), Metro Brands (14.4%), NCC (12.8%), and Nazara Technologies (12.8%).
Trading in April closed on the 29th. Markets settled the month on a bearish tone with Sensex below 57,100 and Nifty near the 17,100-level.
On Friday, Sensex ended at 57,060.87 down by 460.19 points or 0.80%. Nifty 50 slipped by 142.50 points or 0.83% and finished at 17,102.55.
On yesterday's performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Dips were encouraging investors to accumulate quality stocks with a focus on defensives & domestic growth sectors like manufacturing & capital goods. However, a shrink in the US economy and rate hike expectations in the upcoming Fed meet triggered sell-off in the global market. Domestic market reduced exposure ahead of the shortened next week and opening of India’s largest IPO"
In April, BSE Sensex dropped by over 3.7%, while the Nifty 50 plunged by over 3.2%.