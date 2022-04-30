Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio dips in April. Key highlights

On yesterday's performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Dips were encouraging investors to accumulate quality stocks with a focus on defensives & domestic growth sectors like manufacturing & capital goods. However, a shrink in the US economy and rate hike expectations in the upcoming Fed meet triggered sell-off in the global market. Domestic market reduced exposure ahead of the shortened next week and opening of India’s largest IPO"

