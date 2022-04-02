Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolios witness strong gains in FY22, rises by 38% QoQ

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio's net worth stood at ₹33,753.92 crore as of March 31, 2022, rising by 38% from ₹24,449.2 crore of the preceding quarter.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the name is not a stranger to Indian markets. In fact, the latter can be a playground for this investor who has one of the most successful tales with equities. And the financial year FY22 was yet another feather added to his success story.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the name is not a stranger to Indian markets. In fact, the latter can be a playground for this investor who has one of the most successful tales with equities. And the financial year FY22 was yet another feather added to his success story.
While markets struggled between escalated geopolitical tensions, mounting inflation, soaring commodities prices, a strong spike in appetite for havens, a firm dollar, and a trajectory for monetary policy tightening since late February, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio garnered a robust uptick. Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has increased by a whopping 38% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while the gains were more than doubled on a year-on-year basis.
While markets struggled between escalated geopolitical tensions, mounting inflation, soaring commodities prices, a strong spike in appetite for havens, a firm dollar, and a trajectory for monetary policy tightening since late February, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio garnered a robust uptick. Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has increased by a whopping 38% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while the gains were more than doubled on a year-on-year basis.
As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio's net worth stood at ₹33,753.92 crore as of March 31, 2022, rising by 38% from ₹24,449.2 crore of the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, the net worth jumped by a massive 102% year-on-year. Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stood at ₹16,727.16 crore as of March 31, 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
That said, Jhunjhunwala has made strong gains in the first three months of 2022 even when broader markets term were volatile.
Jhunjhunwala who is referred to as the "King of Bull Market" or "Warren Buffet of India", holds 37 stocks on the Indian exchanges at present.
On stock-wise breakup, Titan his favourite stock is the biggest bull in his portfolio. Of the total net worth, his holding in Titan is amounting to ₹11,407.1 crore as per the latest data.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, his holding in Star Health and Allied Insurance is second highest to the tune of ₹7,483 crore, followed by Metro Brands at ₹2,373.7 crore, Tata Motors at ₹1,731.5 crore, Crisil at ₹1,320.4 crore, and Escorts at ₹1,086.7 crore.
Companies like Fortis Healthcare, Federal Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Delta Corp, Nazara Technologies, Rallis India, SAIL, Jubilant Pharmova, Tata Communications, Jubilant Ingrevia, Aptech, NALCO, and TV18 Broadcast - are some of the other stocks that he holds in his portfolio valuing from over ₹180 crore to nearly ₹910 crore.
Other stocks are Karur Vysya Bank, Agro Tech Foods, Va Tech Wabag, Geojit Financial Services, Dishman Carbogen, Edelweiss Financial Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wockhardt, Anant Raj, Indiabulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Man Infraconstruction, Orient Cement, Bilcare, Autoline Industries, and Prozone Intu Properties - with holdings valuing from more than ₹7 crore to nearly ₹175 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jhunjhunwala's holdings are diversified in sectors like real estate, pharma, banks, finance, constructions, telecom, steel, auto and ancillaries, cement, infrastructure, metals, hotels, hospitality, and media & entertainment among others.
The financial year FY23 has begun on a positive note for Indian markets.
On April 1, BSE Sensex closed at 59,276.69 up by 708.18 points or 1.21%. Nifty 50 settled at 17,670.45 higher by 205.70 points or 1.18%. Both benchmarks have made 3-4% gains this week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, the Trendlyne data showed that Jhunjhunwala's net worth rose to ₹34,268.24 crore - up by more than 1.5% on the first day of FY23 compared to the previous month.
The potential to stay flexible and sustain the upside stick stays a near-term possibility for Indian markets despite uncertainties fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and stubbornly higher inflation.
On broader markets outlook, Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "As we begin the new financial year markets are in uncertain territory. Globally the major headwinds for equity markets are declining liquidity, persistently high inflation in the US, and an increasingly hawkish Fed. On the positive side, the negative real returns from fixed income are prompting the increasing tribe of retail investors to pour more money into equity. This strong new trend which is very conspicuous in India has the potential to keep the markets resilient even in the midst of the uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"For FY 23 the prospects for financials, IT, telecom, capital goods, and pharma look good. FMCG, cement, and autos are likely to face margin pressure. Crude at $104 is a short-term positive," Vijayakumar added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!