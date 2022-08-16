Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stock holdings worth nearly $4 billion in focus after death1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the man known as India’s Warren Buffett, died of a reported cardiac arrest Sunday at the age of 62
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the man known as India’s Warren Buffett, died of a reported cardiac arrest Sunday at the age of 62
Listen to this article
The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely scrutinized.