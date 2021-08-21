Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio has four Tata group stocks — Tata Motors, Tata Communications, Titan Company and Indian Hotels. All these Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks have been in the gainers list in 2021 delivering up to 54 per cent in CY21. Out of these four Tata group stocks that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds in his portfolio, Tata Motors has given highest return in 2021 giving around 54 per cent return to the share holders while Tata Communications, Titan Company and Indian Hotels have given 27 per cent, 19 per cent and 15 per cent return respectively in the year 2021.

Titan Company: This stock has jumped from ₹1567 per stock levels to ₹1870.10 per stock mark in 2021 — rising around 19 per cent in 2021. As per shareholding pattern of Titan Company for Q1 FY2021-22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 4.81 per cent stake. Out of this 4.81 per cent share, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3.72 per cent while his wife holds 1.09 per cent stake in the company.

Tata Motors: This auto stock has shot up from ₹183 per stock mark to ₹281.60 per stock levels — logging around 54 per cent rise in 2021. As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for April to June 2021 period, Big Bull holds 1.14 per cent stake in the company.

Tata Communications: This Tata group stock has shot up from ₹1100 per stock levels to ₹1394.50 in 2021 — registering around 27 per cent rise in 2021. According to the shareholding pattern of Tata Communications, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in this stock is 1.04 per cent means Big Bull holds 1.04 per cent of the net company shares.

Indian Hotels: This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hospitality stock has shot up from ₹120.10 to ₹138 — logging near 15 per cent rise in 2021. According to shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 1.05 per cent stake each in the company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.