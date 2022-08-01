In Q1FY23, Star Health posted a net profit of ₹213.24 crore compared a loss of ₹209.78 crore in Q1FY22 and a loss ₹82.03 crore in Q4FY22.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala faced a heavy loss in his general insurance firm, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Monday. After giving double-digit growth last month, Star Health shares began August on a bearish tone as investors booked profit. Star Health is the second biggest stock in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio after Titan in value terms. The big bull of D-Street is also the promoter of the company. On Monday, Star Health shares dropped after the company's financial performance announcement for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). However, despite the current selloff, Star Health shares have strong prospects ahead as analysts give buy ratings due to the company's product and distribution efforts which add confidence to its earnings potential.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala faced a heavy loss in his general insurance firm, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Monday. After giving double-digit growth last month, Star Health shares began August on a bearish tone as investors booked profit. Star Health is the second biggest stock in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio after Titan in value terms. The big bull of D-Street is also the promoter of the company. On Monday, Star Health shares dropped after the company's financial performance announcement for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). However, despite the current selloff, Star Health shares have strong prospects ahead as analysts give buy ratings due to the company's product and distribution efforts which add confidence to its earnings potential.
On Monday, Star Health shares settled at ₹710.20 apiece down by ₹32.45 or 4.37% on BSE. The shares have touched an intraday low of ₹705 apiece and high of ₹765 apiece in the day. At the current price level, the company's market cap is around ₹40,914.63 crore.
On Monday, Star Health shares settled at ₹710.20 apiece down by ₹32.45 or 4.37% on BSE. The shares have touched an intraday low of ₹705 apiece and high of ₹765 apiece in the day. At the current price level, the company's market cap is around ₹40,914.63 crore.
Last month, Star Health shares skyrocketed by nearly 57%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As of June 30, 2022, Rakesh holds 8,28,82,958 equity shares or 14.39% of the company. He additionally holds 1,78,70,977 equity shares or 3.10% in Star Health through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Cumulatively, the couple holds 10,07,53,935 equity shares or 17.49% of the company.
Rakesh manages his and wife's portfolio.
Due to Monday's downfall, Rakesh's wealth in Star Health declined by nearly ₹326.95 crore (100,753,935 X ₹32.45) in a single day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala's holding is valued at around ₹7,151 crore in Star Health as of August 1, 2022. By July 29, his shareholding was valued at around ₹7,528.3 crore in the company.
In Q1FY23, Star Health posted a net profit of ₹213.24 crore compared a loss of ₹209.78 crore in Q1FY22 and a loss ₹82.03 crore in Q4FY22. The company's total income rose to ₹2,809.01 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹2,331.90 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹2,740.38 crore in the preceding quarter.
Should you invest in Star Health shares post Q1?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ansuman Deb and Ravin Kurwa Research Analysts at ICICI Securities said, "Star Health’s (Star) Q1FY23 result underlines strong business execution around product and distribution which give confidence on the guidance of outperforming the industry in terms of retail premium growth and maintaining overall loss/combined ratio of 63-65%/93-95%, respectively. Distribution efforts span across channels including rural focus while product strategy uses new designs, repricing as well as hospital negotiations. The combination of 32% retail health premium market share in Q1FY23 and overall strong retail health insurance growth outlook make us constructive on Star."
The duo added, "Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs858 (Rs700 earlier) based on 40x FY24E EPS of Rs21.5 (earlier Rs17.6). We factor 19% premium CAGR between FY22-24E, combined ratio of 95/94% and investment yield of 7%/7.5% for FY23/24E, respectively. We have upgraded our FY24 earnings to factor the renewed confidence in terms of earnings potential seen in the company’s product and distribution strategy."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.