Rakesh Jhunjhunwala faced a heavy loss in his general insurance firm, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Monday. After giving double-digit growth last month, Star Health shares began August on a bearish tone as investors booked profit. Star Health is the second biggest stock in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio after Titan in value terms. The big bull of D-Street is also the promoter of the company. On Monday, Star Health shares dropped after the company's financial performance announcement for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). However, despite the current selloff, Star Health shares have strong prospects ahead as analysts give buy ratings due to the company's product and distribution efforts which add confidence to its earnings potential.

