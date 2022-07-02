Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is one of the largest investors and preachers of the stock market. His investment is diverse including major segments like auto, banking, pharma, financials, gaming, metal, and hotels among others. However, from record-high gains in Q4FY22, the ace investor has registered a significant decline in his wealth since then due to market volatility. In the April - June 2022 quarter, Jhunjhunwala's wealth declined by a whopping nearly 25%.

