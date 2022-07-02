As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio wealth dipped by at least 24.67% to ₹25,425.88 crore in the June 2022 quarter compared to the previous quarter.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is one of the largest investors and preachers of the stock market. His investment is diverse including major segments like auto, banking, pharma, financials, gaming, metal, and hotels among others. However, from record-high gains in Q4FY22, the ace investor has registered a significant decline in his wealth since then due to market volatility. In the April - June 2022 quarter, Jhunjhunwala's wealth declined by a whopping nearly 25%.
As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio wealth dipped by at least 24.67% to ₹25,425.88 crore in the June 2022 quarter compared to the previous quarter.
From January to March 2022, Jhunjhunwala's wealth had soared to a new high of ₹33,753.92 crore.
That said, Jhunjhuwala's wealth has declined by ₹8,328.04 crore in the first quarter of FY23.
He publicly holds 33 stocks on exchanges. Titan is his largest holding valued at ₹8,728.9 crore as of July 1, 2022. Meanwhile, his shareholding in Star Health & Allied Insurance stood at ₹4,775.2 crore, followed by ₹2,431.8 crore in Metro Brands, while it is ₹1,619.8 crore in Tata Motors and ₹1,315 crore in Crisil. These are his top 5 stocks in value terms.
In stock-wise performance, during Q1 of FY23, data showed that in percentage terms his loss was massive in DB Realty as the stock nosedived by over 49% in the last 3 months. Delta Corp and TV18 Broadcast stock followed with a decline of around 48%, while Indiabulls Real Estate shed nearly 45%, NALCO dived nearly 44%, and Indiabulls Housing Finance slipped about 43%.
Meanwhile, stocks like Aptech, Dishman Carbogen, Star Health, Prakash Industries, Man Infra, and SAIL dipped between 31% to 40%.
Further, stocks like Rallis India, Wockhardt, Tata Communications, Orient Cement, Canara Bank, Titan, Nazara Tech, and Geojit Financial Services plunged between 21-30%.
As for stocks like Va Tech Wabag, Firstsource Solution, Anant Raj, Lupin, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare, VIP Industries, NCC, Escorts Kubota, Bilcare, The Mandhana Retail, Edelweiss Financial Services, GMR Infra, and MCX dipped between 11-20%.
Stocks like Karur Vysya Bank, Tata Motors, Federal Bank, TARC, Indian Hotels, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Prozone Intu dived between 2-8%. Agro Tech Foods and Crisil were flat in the quarter.
On the gaining side, during the quarter, his wealth rose in Autoline Industries as the stock surged nearly 7% followed by Prakash Pipes jumping over 4%, Ion Exchange climbing nearly 3%, and Metro Brands soaring 2.5%.
Jhunjhunwala's buying and selling in the above stocks will soon be revealed as the listed companies announce their shareholding pattern for the quarter ending June 2022. It will be keenly watched whether Jhunjhunwala added a new stock to his portfolio amidst a deep bearish market tone.
On the market weekly outlook, Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, "Market is expected to remain volatile due to a slew of market-moving events. On the macroeconomic front, investors will be watching FOMC minutes to see where the economy is headed. Furthermore, global markets would be influenced by China's inflation figures, which are due next week. Back home, the first quarter of fiscal year 23 earnings season will drive market sentiment and stock-specific actions. Investors should pay careful attention to management commentary and select solid fundamental companies in order to focus on the long-term picture."