Earlier this month, analysts Shirish Pardeshi of Centrum said, "Titan’s Q1FY23 business update points out that company has witnessed near normal quarter reporting revenue growth of 205% in India driven by (a) low base, (b) wedding season, (c) stable gold prices, and (d) network expansion. Interestingly jewelry sales grew 207% YoY, 3-year CAGR augmented to 23% in Q1 (up from 15% in Q4FY22). Management said, the studded share was back to pre–Covid levels and improved YoY. Titan added 120 stores across divisions/ formats in Q1, taking store tally to 2160 stores in India. Caratlane (72.3% sub) reported the highest revenues growing at 207%. We believe deferred weddings due to Omicron wave inQ4 pushed pent-up demand coupled with festival demand drove strong footfalls. We remain positive on growth prospects for Titan and retain Buy with DCF-based TP Rs2,817 (implying 69.5x FY24E EPS)."