His wealth by end of July stands at ₹30,614.43 crore. From April - June 2022 quarter, Jhunjhunwala's wealth stood at ₹25,425.88 crore.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala witnessed double-digit growth in its portfolio wealth in July. The latest data shows that Jhunjhunwala's wealth climbed by 20% this month compared to a decline of 24% in June this year. This shows that the big bull of D-Street recorded some notable recovery in his portfolio compared to the deep volatile markets condition of the April - June quarter. The majority of stocks in his portfolio have made significant gains in July. Currently, Jhunjhunwala holds 32 stocks in various segments like banking, automobile, insurance, metals, pharma, and gaming among others.
As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio wealth rises by 20%, or ₹5,188.55 crore in July.
From April - June 2022 quarter, Jhunjhunwala's wealth stood at ₹25,425.88 crore. During this quarter, his wealth declined by 24% from a record net worth of ₹33,753.92 crore witnessed in the January to March 2022 quarter.
Data from Trendlye shows that Star Health was the top performing stock this month. Star Health shares rose by more than 50% in a month, followed by Anant Raj surging nearly 39%, Karur Vysya Bank advancing nearly 31%. Autoline Industries zoomed nearly 24%, and Titan Company jumped by 21.5%.
Star Health and Titan are the most valued shares in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. His wealth currently stands at ₹10,549.2 crore in Titan and ₹7,528.3 crore in Star Health. Jhunjhunwala's value is around ₹2,504.9 crore in Metro Brands, ₹1,629.8 crore in Tata Motors, and ₹1,250.9 crore in Crisil. These are the top five most valued stocks in his portfolio.
Other stocks are Fortis Healthcare, Federal Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels, NCC, Rallis India, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jubilant Pharmova, Nazara Technologies, Tata Communications, Escorts Kubota, Aptech, Karur Vysya Bank, Agro Tech Foods, Geojit Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial Services, Anant Raj, Wockhardt, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Man Infra, DB Realty, Orient Cement, Autoline Industries, Bilcare, and Prozone Intu Properties.
Analysts at optimistic about some of the major stocks Jhunjhunwala holds.
Titan Company:
Earlier this month, analysts Shirish Pardeshi of Centrum said, "Titan’s Q1FY23 business update points out that company has witnessed near normal quarter reporting revenue growth of 205% in India driven by (a) low base, (b) wedding season, (c) stable gold prices, and (d) network expansion. Interestingly jewelry sales grew 207% YoY, 3-year CAGR augmented to 23% in Q1 (up from 15% in Q4FY22). Management said, the studded share was back to pre–Covid levels and improved YoY. Titan added 120 stores across divisions/ formats in Q1, taking store tally to 2160 stores in India. Caratlane (72.3% sub) reported the highest revenues growing at 207%. We believe deferred weddings due to Omicron wave inQ4 pushed pent-up demand coupled with festival demand drove strong footfalls. We remain positive on growth prospects for Titan and retain Buy with DCF-based TP Rs2,817 (implying 69.5x FY24E EPS)."
Tata Motors:
Shashank Kanodia and Raghvendra Goyal analysts at ICICI Direct said. "TML’s stock price has been flattish over past 5 years ( ₹445 levels in July 2017), underperforming the broader Nifty Auto index," adding, "We retain BUY on positive demand outlook, positive FCF targets for FY23E, strong order book and intent to be net debt free (automotive) by FY24E." Further, they said, "We now value TML at ₹530 on SOTP basis (10x, 3x FY24E EV/EBITDA on India, JLR; ₹158 value to Indian EV business; previous TP ₹500)."
Karur Vysya Bank:
Yuvraj Choudhary and Sagar Rungta analysts at Anand Rathi said, "KVB’s Q1 FY23 profitability improved, its RoA coming at 1.09% (up 27bps y/y) on higher margins and moderate provisions (below 1%). Key positives for the quarter were 1) sharp decline in slippages, 2) a pick-up in credit growth (many-year high), 3) better margins, and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth expected to be in mid-teens and moderating credit costs, earnings would improve. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs70, valuing the stock at 0.7x P/ABV on the FY24e book."
Canara Bank:
Analysts Sameer Bhise, Akshay Jain, and Anuj Narula at JM Financial said, "We expect CBK’s earnings recovery to be driven by a) credit cost normalisation (1.3% by FY24E), b) improvement in margins and c) sustained growth momentum. We build in gradual improvement of ROA to 0.66%/0.72% by FY23E/24E. Maintain BUY with a TP of ₹265 (valuing core bank at 0.7x FY24E adj. BVPS)."