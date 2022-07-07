Majority of stocks in ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio witnessed bullish sentiment on Thursday, however, two of his most valued stocks increased his wealth by a whopping nearly ₹1,061 crore in a single day. These two stocks are Titan Company and Star Health & Allied Insurance. In a day, Titan shares skyrocketed by nearly 8% and Star Health climbed by little more than 16% before they corrected slightly in the closing hours. In value terms, Jhunjhunwala who is often referred to as the Warren Buffett of India, has most of his net worth coming from these two stocks. Notably, both Titan and Star Health are seen as money-making stocks ahead.

