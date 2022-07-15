Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is the second largest stock in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio in value terms after the gems and jewellery giant Titan Company. Since its market debut, the general health insurer has witnessed a sharp downturn in its stock performance. However, this month has turned out to be fruitful for Star Health as the stock has picked its moment and by Friday even inched closer to ₹640 mark. In seven trading sessions, Star Health shares have skyrocketed by more than 30%. Riding on the strong performance, Jhunjhunwala's wealth in the stock jumps around ₹1,452 crore in seven sessions. The stock still has the potential to rise further.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}