Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds these stocks in her portfolio2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:57 AM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala's top stock holdings include Titan, Metro Brands and Star Health
Late Indian billionaire investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds about 19 stocks and has a net worth of about ₹9,800 crore, as per data by Trendlyne. Her top stock holdings include Titan, Metro Brands and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.