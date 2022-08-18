Late Indian billionaire investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds about 19 stocks and has a net worth of about ₹9,800 crore, as per data by Trendlyne. Her top stock holdings include Titan, Metro Brands and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's other stock holdings include Aptech, Crisil, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels, Jubilant Pharmova, Rallis India, Tata Communications, NCC, Prozone Intu Properties, Jubilant Ingrevia, D B Realty, among others.

Stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’ and ‘Warren Buffett of India’, with an estimated net worth of $6 billion, died reported cardiac arrest early on Sunday at age 62. A chartered accountant by profession from Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while in college and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.

Jhunjhunwala was among the most influential market voices in the Indian stock market, with an intense following among the retail investors as he created enormous wealth over the past years from his stock market bets and strategies.

His investing success earned him a cult-like following, with news of his trades occasionally sparking stocks to move by their daily limits. His privately-owned stock trading firm Rare Enterprises derived its name from the first two initials of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who he got married to in 1987 and who is also a stock market investor.

Jewelery retailer Titan Co was one of the largest and most profitable investments for the veteran trader and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, making up for more than a third of their portfolio, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Their other top holdings by market value include Star Health & Allied Insurance Co, footwear maker Metro Brands Ltd. and automaker Tata Motors Ltd. Jhunjhunwala held stakes of more than 10% in Star Health, IT firm Aptech Ltd and videogame maker Nazara Technologies Ltd.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch new airline Akasa which began commercial operations this month with a maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.