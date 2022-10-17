Indian stock market investor Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stake has increased in her portfolio stock Tata Communications during the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23. Shares of Tata Communications were trading nearly a per cent higher at ₹1,173 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early session.

As per the recent shareholding pattern on the BSE, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Indian ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has increased her stake to 1.61% or 45,75,687 shares during the three month period of July-September 2022 as compared to 1.08% equity or 30,75,687 shares in the previous quarter of June 2022.

Part of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, Tata Communications Limited is an Indian telecommunications company which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and is present in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Tata Communications shares are down about 20% in a year's period whereas the Tata Group stock has declined more than 18% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

Stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’ and ‘Warren Buffett of India’ died reported cardiac arrest early on August 14, 2022 at age 62. A chartered accountant by profession from Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while in college and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.

His privately-owned stock trading firm Rare Enterprises derived its name from the first two initials of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who he got married to in 1987 and who is also a stock market investor. Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 19 stocks with a net worth of over ₹10,414.8 crore, as per Trendlyne.

Meanwhile, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has also raised her stake slightly in another portfolio stock NCC Ltd to 12.64% during the quarter under review as compared to 12.62% in the April-June period. NCC has a diversified business portfolio in the infrastructure and construction sector with business verticals in buildings & housings, roads, railways, power, metals and mining.