Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stake increases in this portfolio Tata Group stock

Part of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, Tata Communications Limited is an Indian telecommunications company which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and is present in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Tata Communications shares are down about 20% in a year's period whereas the Tata Group stock has declined more than 18% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

